South Florida coach Alex Golesh and his staff continue to load up on underclassmen commits taking Fort Walton Beach defensive back Dante Core on Tuesday night. The panhandle defender plays both ways in high school and brings good size at the cornerback position despite being only a junior.

As a sophomore, Core had two interceptions including a pick-six, played some receiver, and sometimes returned kickoffs and punts.

Stay tuned to Bulls Insider for more on this new commitment.