South Florida added a quality defensive back out of the portal on Tuesday with the commitment of D'Marco Augustin a Florida native and standout defender from Youngstown State. Augustin has one year of eligibility remaining due to COVID-19.

Augustin played almost 1,800 career snaps for the Penguins from 2019 to 2023 as a three-year starter in his final three seasons in Ohio. He also started regularly in the shortened spring season in 2020.