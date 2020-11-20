Thursday USF announced it would open the 2020-21 basketball season without fans at Yuengling Center and followed that up with the release of its season schedule on Friday. The Bulls will play six-game non-conference games -- three in the Yuengling Center and three others at a neutral site -- and for the first time in the history of The American will play a 20-game, double round-robin conference schedule. USF opens the season at home Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 11:30 a.m. against Florida College. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.



“We felt it was important to open the season with a home game before going on the road for a week to play in Connecticut,” Gregory said. “We had a number of different teams show interest in coming to Tampa for our season opener, but different situations and scenarios developed that made those potential match-ups unworkable.”

USF head coach Brian Gregory shouts instructions to his players in a game in the Yuengling Center (Photo by: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

Following its game against Florida College, USF next plays on Saturday, Nov. 28 at 5:30 p.m. when the Bulls travel to Uncasville, Conn., to face Rhode Island on ESPN+ in the Basketball Hall of Fame Air Force Reserve Tip-Off Tournament at Mohegan Sun Arena. The Rams had a 21-9 overall record last season and finished third in the Atlantic 10 Conference. They are picked to finish sixth this season. USF faces Virginia Tech on Sunday, Nov. 29 at 8 p.m. in nationally-televised game on ESPN2. USF returns to the Yuengling Center on Friday, Dec. 4 against in-state foe Florida A&M at 5 p.m. before hosting Stetson four days later on Tues., Dec. 8 at 5 p.m. Both games will be broadcast live on ESPN+. The final game of the non-conference schedule pits USF against LSU in the Holiday Hoopsgiving event Saturday, Dec. 12 in Atlanta at State Farm Arena at 2:30 p.m. The Tigers finished tied for second in the SEC last season with a 21-10 overall record and return three starters from a squad that was ranked as high as No. 18 in both major polls in 2019-20.

“While there were obvious challenges to non-conference scheduling this season amidst the pandemic, we’re really pleased with how our non-conference schedule lines up,” Gregory said. “Playing in the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off provides us with two outstanding games against quality opponents right away. We’re also excited about playing two in-state teams at home before we close the non-conference schedule against a really, really good LSU team in another premier event in Atlanta.”

The Bulls will play three conference games in December and have four Saturday home games including versus UCF. The Bulls have back-to-back AAC home games three times this season and will play back-to-back on the road twice – including a tough two-game road trip to Tulsa and SMU. For the first time since the 2016-17 season USF will not finish the regular season at home against SMU. In fact, USF will finish the season by playing three of its final four games on the road with its final home game coming against Memphis on March 4. Game times and TV Networks for AAC games will be announced at a later date.