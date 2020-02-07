Update on USF Bulls target Anthony 'A.J.' Brown
Anthony “A.J.” Brown has had a strong season with Orlando (Fla.) Christian Prep (OCP) and college recruiters both inside and outside the state of Florida are beginning to take notice.
The 6-foot-4 guard in the 2022 class picked up offers from Hofstra and Alabama in late January to go with the offer USF made in the summer. Brown has made multiple unofficial visits to USF, UCF and in December to Florida State for their game against Clemson.
Wednesday night RunningTheBulls.com was in the AdventHealth Fieldhouse to watch OCP (21-2) defeat Winter Haven (Fla.) H.S. (20-7) by nine at 66-57. Brown scored a game high 16 points, despite his minutes limited by foul trouble, on an efficient six-of-eight shooting from the field. He was a balanced three-of-four inside and outside the arc and made one-of-two free throws.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Brown talked about his unofficial visits and what the Hofstra and Alabama coaches told his coach they like about him.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news