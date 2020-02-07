News More News
Update on USF Bulls target Anthony 'A.J.' Brown

Russ Wood • RunningtheBulls
Senior Writer
@RussHoops

Anthony “A.J.” Brown has had a strong season with Orlando (Fla.) Christian Prep (OCP) and college recruiters both inside and outside the state of Florida are beginning to take notice.

The 6-foot-4 guard in the 2022 class picked up offers from Hofstra and Alabama in late January to go with the offer USF made in the summer. Brown has made multiple unofficial visits to USF, UCF and in December to Florida State for their game against Clemson.

Wednesday night RunningTheBulls.com was in the AdventHealth Fieldhouse to watch OCP (21-2) defeat Winter Haven (Fla.) H.S. (20-7) by nine at 66-57. Brown scored a game high 16 points, despite his minutes limited by foul trouble, on an efficient six-of-eight shooting from the field. He was a balanced three-of-four inside and outside the arc and made one-of-two free throws.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Brown talked about his unofficial visits and what the Hofstra and Alabama coaches told his coach they like about him.


