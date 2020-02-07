Anthony “A.J.” Brown has had a strong season with Orlando (Fla.) Christian Prep (OCP) and college recruiters both inside and outside the state of Florida are beginning to take notice.

The 6-foot-4 guard in the 2022 class picked up offers from Hofstra and Alabama in late January to go with the offer USF made in the summer. Brown has made multiple unofficial visits to USF, UCF and in December to Florida State for their game against Clemson.