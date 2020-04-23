One week before concerns over what turned into a global pandemic shut down sports, and altered our way of life, 2022 USF target Ven-Allen Lubin helped his Orlando Christian Prep (OCP) team win the 2A Florida State championship.

His overall consistency combined with his clutch play in the championship game earned Lubin a spot on the class 2A first-team, the Florida Dairy Farmer's class 2A Player of the Year Award and he was named to the Orlando Sentinel All-Area first team.

Just a sophomore, Lubin averaged 13.2 points and 7.3 rebounds per game for the season but the three-star forward rose to the occasion when it mattered most during the 2A Final Four in Lakeland, Fla. That's when the three-star forward averaged 16 points and 12 rebounds plus made 62 percent of his field goal attempts.

“I do best as a slasher and a floor general,” said Lubin in describing his game. “Last year I didn’t like to talk much but communication is key for my teammates so that’s why I did it (was more vocal on the court) this year. I’m a really good scorer and rebounder.”

Having seen Lubin play multiple times we noticed that starting in January he seemed more comfortable on the court and was playing with more confidence.

“It started in practice. You know, working on the moves and skills I’ve been doing during workouts and showing it to my coach and having my coach believing and having confidence in me doing those things in games. So, that’s where my confidence built up, during practice.”

In addition to USF, who was the first Division I program to offer him, Lubin also holds offers from Alabama, Florida, Iowa State and St. John’s. UCF has reached out to his coaches to show interest in the 6-foot-6, 195-pounder and has had coaches at his games at OCP. Lubin has only taken unofficial visits to USF and UCF.

“Ever since they (USF) were my first official offer I told myself that this is just the beginning,” said Lubin. “Now you got to keep improving and get better every time I play the game of basketball.”

College coaches are not permitted to call/text/FaceTime/Zoom etc., with members of the 2022 class until midnight June 15. With a dead period TFN, campuses closed, April live periods and summer camps cancelled; recruiting 2022 prospects like Lubin has slowed down quite a bit.