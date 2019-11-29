The University of Central Florida Knights made easy work of the University of South Florida Bulls in prime time on Friday night, 34-7. The victory marks the third straight for the Knights, who are one win shy of tying the all-time record at six wins apiece.

IT WAS OVER WHEN



With 5:32 to go in the second quarter, Dillon Gabriel connected with Gabriel Davis for a 32 yard UCF touchdown. That score put the Knights up 21-0 and marked the first time in the game that the Knights would score on back-to-back drives. UCF piled on points for the remainder of the game and the Bulls would never get closer.

THE STAR OF THE GAME

Dillon Gabriel. The freshman quarterback passed for 270 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions in a rivalry game that featured no less than two brawls, both of which he steered clear of.

STATISTICALLY SPEAKING

539-250. The Knights out-gained the Bulls on offense, 539 yards to 250.

WHAT A PLAY

Late in the third quarter, UCF found themselves facing a 1st and 20 following a holding penalty on a punt return. Two plays later, Gabriel found Jacob Harris for a 51 yard pass and catch down to the USF 21. That play would set up the touchdown that put the Knights up 31-7.

THE BOTTOM LINE

It’s over. The past two episodes of the War on I-4 seemed like a mismatch. UCF will go on to play in a bowl game. USF will have to have some serious discussions about what it wants to be in the collegiate athletics world. That includes examining the performance of their coaching staff to determine whether or not they warrant more time to meet program goals.