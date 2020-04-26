Ever since UAB power forward Makhtar Gueye entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on April 11 there has been no shortage of interest oriented towards him.

“The most important thing for me is going to the right school,” Gueye said about what he is looking for in his next school. “I don’t care about the name. I don’t care if it’s the MAC or like Power Five, ACC or SEC, I don’t care. I want the right fit. I’m looking for a coach that I can trust. I was fortunate to have a coach that I trusted when I came to UAB and I want to have the same kind of relationship with my new coach that I had with my old coach here. The pace of the game is real important. Somewhere I can play fast, go up and down and use my abilities. That’s real important to me.”

The Rufisque, Senegal native started 56 games throughout his three-year career at UAB. As a junior he led UAB in rebounding and averaged 6.8 points and 5.1 rebounds while making 40.6 percent from the field and 76.9 percent of his free throws. Gueye would have to redshirt next season before using his final season of college eligibility.

With the global pandemic closing campuses nationwide, and preventing any visits that could have taken place, Gueye says he’ll take more time to do make his decision.

“I have to do my own research,” he said. “I have to do Zoom meetings with schools. I decided to just go through the schools and find the ones I really like and the ones where I can see myself playing. When I narrow it down to like five schools I’m going to let my guardian help me more because it will be less schools.”

We asked Gueye if he has had a Zoom session with the coaches at USF.

“Not yet,” he said. “I haven’t had a Zoom session but I will get one soon. I have been talking with the head coach and an assistant coach. I am building a relationship with the head coach and so far I’ve had good feedback from him when I talk to him. I feel good about what he’s been telling me. He said he needs a four-man that can do the things that I do and I would be a good fit there.”