Two-way threat Edwin Joseph planning visits
HOLLYWOOD, Fla.- Whether he’s making great grabs at receiver himself, or locking down receivers at cornerback, Edwin Joseph is a serious threat wherever he is on the field. Joseph is a versatile, talented two-way player putting many programs around the country on notice, with interest from other top programs still coming in entering his senior year.
After an MVP performance at the Miami Millionaires Club 7v7 this past weekend, I caught up with Joseph to talk about the programs involved in his recruitment.
*****
*****
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Penn State: “I would say my relationship with Penn State is big, very big. You know we reach out to each other a lot not just on the football level but on the school and life level also. Coach (Ja'Juan) Seider, coach Slim (Chris Mahon) and coach (Taylor) Stubblefield.“
Florida State: “The relationship with FSU has been growing recently. Many coaches reach out throughout the week. Coach (Mike) Norvell and coach Guy (Lemonier) have done a great job recruiting me. Coach (Ron) Dugans, coach (Ryan) Bartow, it’s a lot of them that show a lot of love.”
Utah: “Coach (Chad) Bumphis, we’ve been keeping a great relationship with each other for a while now. Him and I are definitely setting up a visit some time throughout the season.”
USF: “My relationship with USF is great but it was better earlier in the stage. I feel as though they aren’t recruiting me as much as they were earlier but we still communicate here and there.”
West Virginia: “West Virginia is like a once-in-a-while text. Coach (Tony) Washington ever since he got there was really the main one to text me. Our relationship is growing a lot."
*****
WHAT'S NEXT?
Joseph is set to visit Alabama unofficially on July 25 and Florida State on July 30. He hopes to pick up offers from the Crimson Tide, Miami and USC.
He also like to narrow his recruitment sometime in August, but he still will have officials left to take.
*****
RIVALS' REACTION
Whichever school lands a commitment from Joseph will be getting an incredible talent that can do it on both sides of the ball. Definitely a prospect to watch during the 2022 high school season.