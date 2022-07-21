Two-way threat Edwin Joseph planning visits

After an MVP performance at the Miami Millionaires Club 7v7 this past weekend, I caught up with Joseph to talk about the programs involved in his recruitment.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Whether he’s making great grabs at receiver himself, or locking down receivers at cornerback, Edwin Joseph is a serious threat wherever he is on the field. Joseph is a versatile, talented two-way player putting many programs around the country on notice, with interest from other top programs still coming in entering his senior year.

Penn State: “I would say my relationship with Penn State is big, very big. You know we reach out to each other a lot not just on the football level but on the school and life level also. Coach (Ja'Juan) Seider, coach Slim (Chris Mahon) and coach (Taylor) Stubblefield.“

Florida State: “The relationship with FSU has been growing recently. Many coaches reach out throughout the week. Coach (Mike) Norvell and coach Guy (Lemonier) have done a great job recruiting me. Coach (Ron) Dugans, coach (Ryan) Bartow, it’s a lot of them that show a lot of love.”

Utah: “Coach (Chad) Bumphis, we’ve been keeping a great relationship with each other for a while now. Him and I are definitely setting up a visit some time throughout the season.”

USF: “My relationship with USF is great but it was better earlier in the stage. I feel as though they aren’t recruiting me as much as they were earlier but we still communicate here and there.”

West Virginia: “West Virginia is like a once-in-a-while text. Coach (Tony) Washington ever since he got there was really the main one to text me. Our relationship is growing a lot."

