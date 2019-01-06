Tampa --



The Tulsa Golden Hurricane held off a late game charge from the University of South Florida Bulls on Saturday evening, 78-75. Tulsa had control of the game until it the end, when the Bulls were able to tie the game with just five seconds on the clock.

The first points in the game went to the visiting team on an Alexis Yetna dunk. Tulsa would score the next seven points unanswered to lead 7-2. The Bulls would go on a 10-3 run of their own to regain the lead, 12-10 with 14:28 on the clock. The teams would keep it within four points until a Martins Igbanu layup stretched the Tulsa lead to six, 26-20, with 5:38 remaining in the half. The Golden Hurricane would push their lead to ten points, 32-22, with 2:38 on the clock, but USF would finish strong with a 9-4 run to end the half trailing by five, 36-31.

Tulsa controlled the second half until the final minute of the game, allowing the Bulls within two just one time, near the ten minute mark. The Golden Hurricane had a nine point lead, 71-62, with 1:12 remaining in the game. A defensive rebound by Alexis Yetna setup a LaQuincy Rideau layup to get the Bulls within seven. That was followed by another Yetna defensive rebound setting up another Rideau layup. With 00:54 left in the game, they were within five points. Rideau would steal the Tulsa inbound pass that followed. That setup a three point attempt by David Collins, who missed but was later fouled. Making both free throws, Collins got the Bulls within three, 71-68, with 00:36 left on the game clock.

On the next Tulsa attempt to get the ball into play, T.J. Lang made the steal for USF, which would turn into a layup to get them within one point of Tulsa, 73-72. Tulsa would get their lead back to three on a pair of free throws by Taplin Sterling, leading 75-72 with 14 seconds to go.

After a USF timeout, Collins hit a three point shot to tie the game at 75 with just five seconds remaining in the game. Tulsa called a timeout with four seconds on the clock. The ball was inbounded to Taplin, who drove the length of the court as if to layup, but passed outside to an open Curran Scott, who nailed the three at the buzzer for the win, 78-75.

Rideau had another solid performance for the Bulls, following up his near career-high 25 points against UConn with 19 points, six rebounds, and seven assists. Collins finished with 16 points and four rebounds. Yetna was the only other Bull in double-digits, scoring 13 with 13 rebounds. That’s Yetna’s seventh double-double on the season.

Tulsa’s DaQuan Jefferies led all scorers with 20 points, one of four Golden Hurricane scoring in double-digits. Martins Igbanu and Sterling Taplin each scored 15 points, while Curran Scott finished with 11, including the game-winning three.

The Bulls dominated the paint (42-18), points off of turnovers (20-9), second chance points (19-4), steals (10-5), and led most other statistical categories. Where they fell short was at the free throw line, where Tulsa went 30-37 and USF was just 11-22.

Tulsa improves to 11-4 and increasing their home game win-streak to 15 straight. They will visit the Cincinnati Bearcats on Thursday, January 6th, for a 7:00 PM tip-off.

The Bulls fall to 11-3 (1-1) with the loss, ending their win-streak at seven straight. They will host 4-10 (0-2) Tulane on Wednesday, January 9th. That game is set for 7:00 PM EST. It is not scheduled for broadcast, but subscribers will be able to watch on ESPN3.



