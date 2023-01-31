The 6-foot-4, 185-pounder was averaging 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 2.5 assists per game before he suffered a season ending right knee injury Dec. 12 and underwent surgery last a few days before Christmas.

"I'm very excited," said Lockett. "When I got hurt my biggest worry was where am I going to play? I'm just thankful that Coach [Brian] Gregory gave me an opportunity. I'm excited to get there and get back to court as quick as possible without rushing my knee."

The 2023 prospect had been in contact with several schools – including North Florida, Northern Illinois, IUPIU and Youngstown State – but felt the best option for him was to stay home and play in Tampa.

"Coach Gregory really wants me to just look at it as being part of the team," said Lockett. "You know, don't get caught up in all the walk on stuff. I'm part of the team. He's excited to have me."

Bulls assistant coach Larry Dixon also played a role in Lockett's recruitment.

"Well, Larry, he's been a big help," Lockett explained. "Even with, like, just me playing just being myself. My sophomore year, he actually gave me some advice and said that I don't really play to the level of how good I really am. And he just wanted me to go out there and dominate. So, when he told me that, that's really when I started kind of like dunking on people and playing harder. And my recruitment picked up. He's been, like, a big help with that as well.



