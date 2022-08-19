Transfer Tracker: South Florida QB Timmy McClain heading to UCF

Once South Florida sophomore QB Timmy McClain entered the NCAA transfer portal, speculation immediately began that he would land at UCF . That speculation ended when he announced his commitment to the Knights.

McClain earned the starting quarterback job in the third game of the 2021 season, his true freshman season, and went on to start nine games for USF. McClain appeared in 11 of 12 games last season and led the Bulls in passing with 1,888 yards. He tossed five touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 55.3 percent of his passes and averaging 7.2 yards per attempt. McClain also rushed for 238 yards and four touchdowns.

In what would be his final game in a Bulls uniform, McClain completed 18-of-29 passes for 222 yards in a 17-13 loss at UCF on Nov. 26, 2021.

A three-star prospect in the 2021 class, McClain chose USF over offers from Kentucky, Marshall, Tennessee-Martin, Toledo, UCF and West Virginia.



