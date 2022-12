Florida redshirt sophomore EDGE Lloyd Summerall III entered the transfer portal on Tuesday and exited on Sunday by committing to South Florida and new head coach Alex Golesh.

The 6-foot-5-inch, 231-pounder from Lakeland, Florida, appeared in 28 games for the Gators since 2019.

Summerall III earned redshirts by playing in fewer than five games during his first two seasons in Gainesville.

A former four-star prospect posted 15 tackles, five solo, during his four years at Florida, to go along with 1.5 sacks, three tackles for a loss and one fumble recovery.

Summerall III also returned one kickoff for 20 yards in the 2021 season.