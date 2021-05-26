Transfer Focus: Jaren Mangham
South Florida's offense needed a bigger running back to balance out Charlie Weis Jr.'s offense heading into year two. They got that in Jaren Mangham a former Cass Tech (Mich.) four-star running bac...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news