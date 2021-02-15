Townsend excited about a hometown offer from USF
South Florida jumped in for versatile receiver Xavier Townsend with an offer last week and he spoke to Bulls Insider about how the offer went down and what he thought about his conversations with B...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news