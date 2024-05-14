Top OL target Ajidahun impressed by USF and Bulls coaches
Kelly Quinlan
•
BullsInsider
Publisher
Duluth (Ga.) three-star offensive tackle Damola Ajidahun scheduled an early official visit to USF for this summer and his recruitment has skyrocketed over recent weeks with several P4 schools pushing for visits. The talented lineman has stuck to his original game plan for official visits this summer and views USF as a top-tier program for him. He spoke to Bulls Insider about why USF is getting one of those visits.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.