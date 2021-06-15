Tom Herrion is no longer part of the South Florida coaching staff

"It is highly disappointing that the review confirmed isolated actions involving Coach Herrion's interactions with student-athletes that are simply unacceptable," Kelly said.

Vice President of Athletics Michael Kelly released a statement on Tuesday explaining the decision to part ways with the veteran coach after the review.

TAMPA, Fla., (JUNE 30, 2021) – South Florida men’s basketball Associate Head coach Tom Herrion has exited the program following an “independent review” of allegations he made inappropriate remarks to players.

On March 18 USF released a statement acknowledging it was “aware of troubling concerns that have been reported involving a member of our men’s basketball coaching staff.” The statement, which did not mention Herrion by name, went on to say “the involved staff member has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of that review.”

Herrion, 53, joined the USF coaching staff as assistant coach on March 25, 2017 and was promoted to Associate Head Coach prior to the start of the 2020-21 season.

Herrion helped USF to the top win turnaround in the NCAA during the 2018-19 season, as the Bulls won 14 more games than the previous season. In addition, USF turned in a 24-14 overall record to set a new single-season school record for wins.

A head coach at both Marshall (2010-14) and the College of Charleston (2002-06), Herrion has posted four 20-win seasons and earned three postseason berths, including two NIT appearances (2012, 2003). Herrion was also a special assistant for Jamie Dixon at TCU, the 2017 NIT Champions. He reunited with Coach Gregory following a two-year stint as assistant coach at Georgia Tech (2014-16).

From USF:

The independent review of the men's basketball program, conducted by the firm of Lightfoot, Franklin & White, LLC, included 17 interviews of student-athletes, coaches and current and former staff members, as well as a review of related records, and university policies and regulations concerning diversity and inclusion and student and staff conduct. Aside from Herrion's conduct, the independent review found the men's basketball program is "proactive in addressing racial issues" and does not have a hostile or problematic culture as it relates to the issue of race.

Other key review findings included, that "there is essentially no evidence that Coach Gregory or his staff failed to address a known racial problem" and that student-athletes believed "the leadership of the MBB program was proactive and effective in addressing racial and social justice issues."

The review also found that Coach Gregory became aware of only one of the allegations presented and, when informed of the incident the day after it occurred, reported it to administrators that day. Members of the administration and Coach Gregory agreed on a course of action, as detailed in the report.

"I was pleased to see the report's findings that head coach Brian Gregory and our administration are, and have been, operating in accordance with the University of South Florida's commitment to diversity and inclusion and that our processes for ensuring those commitments are upheld," Kelly said. "Overall, the review reaffirms my belief in Coach Gregory's leadership of our program. Moving forward, our entire athletic department will continue to be dedicated to fostering an inclusive environment that allows every student-athlete to thrive."

Starting in August 2020, USF Athletics began participating in a nationally recognized diversity and inclusion training program offered through the Institute of Sport and Social Justice in Orlando, Florida. Many coaches and staff have completed, or are in the process of completing, the program that will be mandatory for all.

Athletics also bolstered its commitment to diversity and inclusion by establishing an Inclusive Excellence Committee in July 2020, with representation from across the athletic department, including head coaches, staff, and student-athletes.

Senior Woman Administrator Marquita Armstead also added the title of Chief of Diversity and Inclusion with direct oversight of cultivating and retaining a diverse and inclusive department as leadership in this area was elevated to a cabinet-level position.