Four-star running back Justin Williams is still sifting through his offers but the plan is coming together for summer visits. He has three official visits planned out with two more in mind but a number of schools are vying for his attention.

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

“Ole Miss, Nebraska, South Florida, West Virginia, Louisville, Michigan State, and Minnesota are just some of the schools that have been on me pretty hard,” Williams said. “I have official visits to Louisville (June 18-20), South Florida (June 4-6), and West Virginia (June 11-13). I think Nebraska and Minnesota could get me last two official visits. I'm planning on making my decision before my season start or in the middle of my senior year. It depends on how these official visits go.” Ole Miss- “I’m talking coach Smith, the running backs coach,” he said. “We FaceTime probably twice a week. He texts me a lot of times during the week. We have a good relationship. When we talk we talk about life, not really about football. It's always good to have a coach to talk to about life in general.”

Nebraska- “I’m talking to coach Frost and coach Held,” said Williams. “They have the most running backs in the NFL. I've done a lot of virtual visits with them and I love what I've seen from the strength and conditioning to the facilities. I have a pretty good relationship with the coaching staff. We chop it up every now and then.”

South Florida- “I like the culture they're building over there,” he said. “With coach Scott coming in, from what I've seen, they're building something special over there. They're on their way up. Coach Scott told me he's looking for a stud running back.” West Virginia- “Coach Scott has had some pretty talented running backs,” Williams said. “He's told me he loves developing players. He's a pretty cool dude all around. He's always checking up on me to see how I'm doing.”

Louisville- “Coach Satterfield's mentality and attitude gives me a gut feeling that he's a good guy on and off the field,” he said.” Coach Sims is one of the most enthusiastic coaches I know. He's always pushing his guys to be better. I heard from some of his former players that say he's one of the bets coaches that they ever had.”

Michigan State- “I think Michigan State is going to be something to be reckoned with because coach Tucker and coach Peagler they've been working hard and are recruiting hard,” said Williams. “They have a pretty good culture coming in there. They have a lot of enthusiasm and are trying to make players better on and off the field. they're going to be something special.”

Minnesota- “Coach Fleck texts me everyday,” he said. “There isn't a day that goes by that he doesn't text to check on me and see how I'm doing. I watched "Being P.J. Fleck" and that helped make me gravitate towards him more. Coach Burns knows his stuff inside and out. He has Mo Ibrahim with over 1,000 yard rushing.”

RIVALS' REACTION...