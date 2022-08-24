TAMPA, Fla. – There are less than two weeks until the South Florida Bulls season opener against No. 25 ranked Brigham Young, and Coach Jeff Scott feels like the team is ready for the battle ahead.

The Bulls held their final scrimmage of preseason camp on Saturday. In the nine practices leading up to their date with the Cougars, the coaching staff will install its game plan and prepare the players for what they will face Sept. 3 in Raymond James Stadium.

During his weekly Tuesday press conference, Scott expressed his thoughts on the challenge the Bulls face one week from Saturday.

“This is a very talented team we are getting ready to play. I think for us it is an opportunity to see where we are,” Scott said. “Obviously, we feel like we've grown as a team and improved but ultimately, what matters is what happens in those four quarters, and we’ll get to see how we stack up early in the year versus an excellent team.”

There is no doubt that this first game will be one of the most challenging for the Bulls this season, but there are many things the team and coaches are positive about—one of which is junior starting quarterback Gerry Bohanon. Bohanon played at a high level with Baylor and has experience against next-level opponents. One of three quarterbacks to defeat BYU last season – Bohanon completed 18-of-28 passes (64.3 percent) for 231 yards, one touchdown and one interception – his experience against the Cougars should come in handy during this game.

Speaking of players with experience. Scott also gave praise to UNC transfer Khafre Brown.

“He has had a very strong fall camp,” Scott expressed. “And he is a strong player. It’s been good seeing him healthy again where he can go full speed. “We think his best ball is ahead of him and we will be counting on him very early in the season.”

Khafre wasn't the only specific person highlighted by Scott during the press conference. When asked about players who have surprised him, Scott mentioned three – junior safety Matthew Hill, sophomore receiver Ajou Ajou and junior running back Michael Dukes.

“Those are guys that really took a big step from where they were in the spring,” Scott said. “Matt Hill has probably been the MVP through the beginning of fall practices, and he’s been outstanding. Ajou Ajou and Mikey Dukes really stepped their game up too. Those have just been positive guys.”

This is an important year for the Bulls, there are many new players and schemes on both sides of the ball, and Scott believes his effect is starting to take place here.

“When your culture truly takes root, then you as the head coach and you as assistant coaches aren’t the only ones really speaking that culture into existence. It’s the leadership and the players, and that’s what I’ve seen watching this team.”

The 2022 season will mark Scott’s third year as head coach for the Bulls. Despite being 3-18 as a head coach, his contract was extended through the 2026 season. Although it has been a rough road so far, he believes what he has built here, in time, will lead this program to success.



