TAMPA, Fla. (Nov. 13, 2022) – Fans hoping the leadership change in the South Florida football program would bring a change in the results on the football field got a sad awakening Saturday when South Florida (1-9, 0-6 American) came up short in its latest attempt to win a conference game. The eighth straight program to emerge victorious over USF was Southern Methodist (6-4, AAC). The final score was 41-23. The Bulls now hold the worst record in program history as they scramble to turn this team around in the two games of the 2022 season. Interim head coach Daniel Da Prato found little success against the Mustangs on both sides of the football. Here is a look at the good, the bad and the ugly from USF’s loss to SMU. GOOD – Brian Battie

Nov. 12, 2021, Tampa, FL; South Florida Bulls RB Brian Battie looks for a way around Cincinnati Bearcats S Bryan Cook at Raymond James Stadium. (Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports)

Brian Battie did it again. The Bulls star tailback had his third straight 100-yard rushing game – his fifth of the season – running for 145 yards on 26 carries (5.6 ypc). Battie is now 137 yards away from becoming the tenth Bull to have a 1,000-yard rushing season. Battie had five carries of ten or more yards picking up seven first downs. It’s no longer a surprise when he gets the ball. What is surprising is what he has accomplished despite injuries across the O-Line throughout this disastrous season. Battie’s 863 yards rushing ranks third in the AAC. He leads the conference in all-purpose yards (1,504). BAD – USF Passing Attack The Bulls cannot strictly rely on the swiftness of Battie to move the ball downfield. The USF passing game has been below average all season. Saturday, before leaving the game with an injury, sophomore quarterback Katravis Marsh was having a bad day. He completed just 39 percent and threw one touchdown and one interception. Marsh targeted just six players today, the most consistent being junior wideout Xavier Weaver. Weaver had four catches for 60 yards. Thirty-two of those yards were on a touchdown catch up the middle late in the second quarter. GOOD – Dwayne Boyles



South Florida Bulls linebacker Dwayne Boyles (11) celebrates against the Florida Gators during the first half at Raymond James Stadium, Sep 11, 2021 (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)