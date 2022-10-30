TAMPA, Fla. (Oct. 30, 2022) – Another week and another loss for South Florida (1-7 0-4 AAC) as as they fell short at Houston 42-27. The Bulls have now lost six consecutive games and are in last place in the American Athletic Conference. Cougars quarterback Clayton Tune was too much for the Bulls. Tune threw for 257-yards and three touchdowns, IN THE FIRST HALF, before finishing his day with 380-yards passing. Here’s a look at how USF performed Saturday. GOOD – Brian Battie

Oct 8, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; South Florida Bulls running back Brian Battie (21) runs the ball in for a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first half at Nippert Stadium. (Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports)

The Bulls found a star in sophomore running back Brian Battie as he gained his fifth game of 100+ all-purpose yards on the season. Battie shined again this week in both the run and passing game. The Bulls two scores in the first half were credited to Battie on the ground (one of which being a 20-yard run). Battie pounded his way to 106 yards rushing, averaging an impressive 8.8 yards a carry. Passing-wise, Battie was a weapon on the swing routes. He created space in the open field and gained 47 yards through the air. Although Battie gave his all, it takes the entire team to finish games, and the Bulls could not find a way again this week. BAD – Bulls Pass Rush If it seemed like Tune had all day in the pocket – it’s because he did. The Bulls were unable to grab a single sack all game and were only able to pick up three tackles for a loss. The defense was ripped apart through the air as Tune completed 31-of37 passes (84 percent) and posted a passer rating of 205.7. With the time the Cougar receivers were given to set up routes, any team's defense would break down. Tune completed 17 passes of ten or more yards, including two long touchdown passes of 52 and 28 yards. GOOD -- Dwayne Boyles



South Florida Bulls linebacker Dwayne Boyles (11) celebrates against the Florida Gators during the first half at Raymond James Stadium, Sep 11, 2021 (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)