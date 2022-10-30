The Good, Bad & Ugly from South Florida’s loss to Houston
TAMPA, Fla. (Oct. 30, 2022) – Another week and another loss for South Florida (1-7 0-4 AAC) as as they fell short at Houston 42-27. The Bulls have now lost six consecutive games and are in last place in the American Athletic Conference.
Cougars quarterback Clayton Tune was too much for the Bulls. Tune threw for 257-yards and three touchdowns, IN THE FIRST HALF, before finishing his day with 380-yards passing.
Here’s a look at how USF performed Saturday.
GOOD – Brian Battie
The Bulls found a star in sophomore running back Brian Battie as he gained his fifth game of 100+ all-purpose yards on the season. Battie shined again this week in both the run and passing game.
The Bulls two scores in the first half were credited to Battie on the ground (one of which being a 20-yard run).
Battie pounded his way to 106 yards rushing, averaging an impressive 8.8 yards a carry. Passing-wise, Battie was a weapon on the swing routes. He created space in the open field and gained 47 yards through the air.
Although Battie gave his all, it takes the entire team to finish games, and the Bulls could not find a way again this week.
BAD – Bulls Pass Rush
If it seemed like Tune had all day in the pocket – it’s because he did. The Bulls were unable to grab a single sack all game and were only able to pick up three tackles for a loss.
The defense was ripped apart through the air as Tune completed 31-of37 passes (84 percent) and posted a passer rating of 205.7.
With the time the Cougar receivers were given to set up routes, any team's defense would break down. Tune completed 17 passes of ten or more yards, including two long touchdown passes of 52 and 28 yards.
GOOD -- Dwayne Boyles
Boyles continues to be a bright spot in what can only be described as a terrible season for the USF defense. Boyles led the team, for the fourth straight game, with 10 tackles. Seven of his tackles were solo. He also had 1.5 TFL and a quarterback hurry. Boyles is performing at a high level. What he needs is help.
GOOD – Katravis Marsh
The sophomore quarterback made his third career start at quarterback in place of an injured Gerry Bohanon and acquitted himself well. Marsh went completed 71 percent of his passes on the day (24-34) for 275 yards and a touchdown ran for 20 yards, in a hostile environment, while guiding a Bulls offense that committed zero turnovers.
UGLY – The Rest of the Defense
We knew it was going to be bad, but not this bad. Week after week, this defense allows opposing teams to put up huge numbers against them. The Bulls are ranked 129 out of 131 in total defense and Saturday wasn't any different.
The Houston offense was just ten yards shy of 500-yards on the game. Two Cougars had over 100 yards receiving and one had 86. USF had zero sacks. The Bulls simply could not find a way to stop Houston’s passing attack.
The Cougar rushing attack was handled a bit better. Other than two short rushing touchdowns, the Bulls held them to just 103 yards on the ground, which isn’t much compared to the other aspects of Houston’s offense.
If this team is going to win another game this season, the defense absolutely must improve.