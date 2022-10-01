BOCA RATON, Fla. – The South Florida Bulls fell very short against East Carolina at Howard Schnellenberger stadium in Boca Raton, losing 48-28. It was a first-half nightmare, with the Bulls trailing by 34 points at the end of the second quarter. The ECU offense was too much for the Bulls as they racked up 575 total yards – 465 of them being through the air. South Florida falls to 1-4 (0-1 AAC) and last place in the American Athletic Conference. The Bulls travel to Cincinnati next week to take on the 3-1 Bearcats in their second conference matchup.



Gerry Bohanon found his key targets for some big plays (Kim Klement/USAToday)

The Good – Gerry Bohanon and USF Passing Attack

Bulls quarterback Gerry Bohanon finally found success in the passing game, throwing for a season-high 253 yards. A 91-yard catch and run touchdown early in the second quarter by receiver Jimmy Horn Jr also makes Bohanon no longer the only starting quarterback yet to have found the endzone through the air. Bohanon also had a day rushing for 74 yards on 13 attempts and a touchdown. His longest run of the day (22 yards) came on a third and nine. This conversion set Bohanon up for a four-yard touchdown pass. Horn Jr. led the receiving core. He racked up 180 yards on eight receptions. Horn’s 91-yard touchdown puts him in the USF record book directly behind Carlton Mitchell (95 yards) for the longest touchdown reception in school history. He is also credited with Bohanon's second touchdown on a 27-yard throw early in the third quarter. Junior receiver Xavier Weaver was the second man during this game. Weaver caught five passes for 55 yards.

The Bad – The Bulls' Defense



The South Florida defense really fell apart throughout this game. They were torn up in the secondary, allowing six passing touchdowns and a completion percentage of 76%. Senior defensive back Mekhi LaPointe seemed to be the only player in the secondary. He acquired ten tackles, eight of them being solo. The Bulls' defense did not break up any passes in the game, and the only turnover came from a fumble caused by Senior linebacker Dwayne Boyles. Pirate quarterback Holton Ashlar’s six passing touchdowns tied his previous six touchdown game in 2019 for the most in school history. His favorite target was the junior receiver, CJ Johnson. Johnson had a field day against the Bulls' defense; on seven receptions, he gained 197 yards and four touchdowns.

The Ugly – The First Half