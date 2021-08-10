The 2021 Hoops Official Visit Tracker is live

With #ListCuttingSzn in full swing, scheduling official visits is the next important step for prospects in the 2022 class. Close to 40 percent of the prospects in the Rivals150 have already announced their school choice. However none have made that call for USF – yet.

Today BullsInsider.com releases our 2021 version of the official visit tracker. As we confirm more visits, we will add to the tracker and announce the updates.

Premium Subscribers may view the tracker by clicking HERE.

Not a premium subscriber?