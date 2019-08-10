With #ListCuttingSzn in full swing, scheduling official visits is the next important step for prospects in the 2020 class. Thanks to a new NCAA rule that allowed kids to take five official visits during their junior year of high school several prospects have made early commitments. However none have made that call for USF – yet.

Today RunningTheBulls.com releases our 2019 version of the official visit tracker. As we confirm more visits, we will add to the tracker and announce the updates. You may view the tracker by clicking HERE.