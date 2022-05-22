TE Mottillo breaks down his commitment to USF

South Florida's new offensive coordinator Travis Trickett plans to use the tight end position in a very different way than his predecessor and the Bulls went hard after Penn transfer Chris Mottillo and landed him via the transfer portal on Sunday after a weekend in Tampa for an official visit. Mottillo explained his decision to Bulls Insider and talked about how he ended up becoming South Florida's latest commitment.

Mottillo said it was really the total package with USF and the vision for the program that sold him on the Bulls.

"For me, it was all about the people. I really believe in the staff and the trajectory of the program and I believe in the players. I feel there are a bunch of really great pieces that can come together for a really special next few years and beyond. USF truly felt like him this weekend on my official," he said.

Trickett's breakdown of the new USF offense and Mottillo's expected role in it helped seal the deal and was his favorite part of the visit.

"Meeting with Coach Trickett and talking X’s and O’s for sure," Mottillo said was his highlight of the trip. "It was cool to see the role they envision for me in the offense and how the tight end is utilized. I really see the position being a key part of the offense. Sitting down with him is when I really knew I wanted to commit."

USF coaches have been quiet about the offense this spring as they open the season with BYU in a tough non-conference game and Jeff Scott has wanted to keep a lid on his new offense and defense. Mottillo shared some insight on how the tight end position is evolving after being more of an extra blocker/dump-off/check down position under previous offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr.

"They want to line me up in a bunch of different positions," he said. "Certainly on the ball in a traditional blocking role but also off of the ball and split out some as well."

Joining Mottillo on his official visit was his father who also approved of the plan that Scott and his staff have for the talented tight end.

"My dad came down with me and really loved it. My mom was supposed to come down as well but unfortunately got sick and was unable to make it," he said.

Scott told Mottillo and his father that the Bulls were in a major need of a versatile tight end to help execute the offensive plans Trickett has for this season and moving forward as well.

"Coach Scott essentially just said that they’re very excited that I am all in and that I fill a position of need on the offense with a role and skill set that is different from the other tight ends on the roster," he said.

Mottillo has two years remaining of eligibility in a room with just senior Chris Carter having a lot of playing experience at USF. JUCO transfer Jayson Littlejohn will also compete in that room along with sophomore Gunnar Greenwald who spent almost all of last season playing special teams as a true freshman and freshman signee Jackson Long. He told Bulls Insider he plans to move to Tampa early next month and enroll for summer coursework at USF.