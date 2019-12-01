After just three seasons the Charlie Strong era at South Florida is over as first broken by USAToday's Dan Wolken.

“I would like to thank Coach Strong and his staff for their hard work and contributions to our program,” AD Michael Kelly said in a statement. “I have tremendous respect for Coach Strong and his dedication to recruiting and developing young men of talent and character and leading them with integrity. He has represented USF with dignity and class and we wish Coach and his family the very best."

Kelly met with the Bulls football team on Sunday to inform them of the change.

“I met with our student-athletes and staff today to inform them of my decision and to make clear USF’s commitment to a championship-caliber football program that recruits and develops student-athletes and provides the resources and support for them to achieve great success in competition, in the classroom and in the community.”

School President Steven C. Currall backed the change and Kelly's decision.

“I fully support the decision to reorient our football program in a new direction,” Currall said. “We are committed to excellence across all aspects of the University, including USF Athletics. I am confident that our search will result in a new head coach who will lead our student-athletes to great achievements on and off the field.”

The Bulls had made four straight bowls prior to the disastrous 2019 season.

“We have a young and exciting football program that reached 150 wins faster than any program in the state of Florida and gained many memorable achievements in our first 23 years that helped grow our university, instilled great pride in our alumni and created a nationally recognized brand,” Kelly said. “We know our best is ahead of us. We have a passionate fan base, compete in a tremendous conference, reside in a beautiful and booming community steps away from the nation’s top football talent and have great momentum toward building a transformative football center that will enhance our impressive facilities. We remain committed to achieving excellence at the highest level.

Strong rode the back of Quinton Flowers and skill players inherited from Willie Taggart to a 10-2 record, but the wheels came off at Houston last year when the 21st ranked Bulls lost 57-36 on the road. The Bulls then lost eight straight games until a win over FCS South Carolina State in the third game of this season.

Roster mismanagement and disciplinary problems plagued the team as did attrition and key spots leading to the season-opening with just two scholarship quarterbacks.

Athletic director Michael Kelly has worked with tons of different coaches in his various roles prior to taking over at USF and a national search is expected for the next head coach to take over the scruffling program.

"We are now engaged in a national search to identify the next head coach of USF football. Be assured that process will be deliberate and will move with necessary speed. I will have no public comment regarding candidates or the progress of the search until it is complete and we introduce the new leader of our program.”



