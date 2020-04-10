Stokes commits to USF
Part of the Auburndale squad committed to USF on Friday. Cornerback Jaelen Stokes committed to South Florida made the call to Jeff Scott and his staff to commit to the Bulls. Stokes visited earlier...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news