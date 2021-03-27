BullsInsider - Spring Game Instant Analysis: Green 31 White 21

TAMPA, FLA., MAR. 27, 2021 – South Florida quarterback Cade Fortin threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Green Team to a 31-21 victory over the White Team in the USF Spring Game in Raymond James Stadium.

Green scored on its first possession and never trailed in the game.

Green held White to just 62 yards rushing on the day while the Green ground attacked gobbled up 170 yards on the ground led by Yasias Young (53 yards) and Mychael Hamilton (44 yards)

BullsInsider.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Katravis Marsh entered the game and started throwing dimes. Marsh only had six pass attempts but he completed four of them for 125-yards and Green was able to trade touchdowns with White.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Fortin was 14-23 (60.8 percent) and protected the ball. He looked composed and the defense couldn’t speed him up. Fortin also averaged 3.4 yards on seven carries including a 23-yard run.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: Green had 519 yards of offense on 70-plays. The Green offense was in sync today.

WHAT A PLAY: On the first play from scrimmage from the Green 25 yard-line Cade Fortin completed a pass to Xavier Weaver for 50 yards to the White 25-yard line. It keyed a six play, 75-yard drive for a touchdown.

THE BOTTOM LINE: This team is much further along right now than they were at this point last season – which is a reasonable expectation. USF has quarterbacks who can sling it and the secondary looks improved.