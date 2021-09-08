Spencer & Weis preparing South Florida’s game plan against the Gators

TAMPA, Fla. (Sept. 8, 2021) – South Florida made plenty of mistakes in its season opener but USF defensive coordinator Glenn Spencer and offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. saw some positives in that game that the Bulls can build on heading into Saturday’s game against Florida.

The two coordinators touched on a few of those positives Wednesday during their post-practice Zoom call with reporters. They also talked about what the Bulls need to do to get a win against the Gators.

