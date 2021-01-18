Spence seeing his recruitment take off in 2021
Atlanta area tight end Cole Spence landed his biggest offer to date earlier this month from South Florida tight ends coach Joey King. The Mt. Pisgah Christian standout has offers from most of the I...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news