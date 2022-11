A sophomore, Horn Jr. appeared in 23 games, caught 67 passes for 959 yards and four touchdowns to go along with 107 yards on the ground and one rushing TD on 14 carries. Horn Jr. also had 16 kickoff returns for 323 yards and a touchdown.



The Bulls fired head coach Jeff Scott on Nov. 6 after three seasons. That allowed USF players to have an immediate 30-day window to enter the transfer portal.



A three-star prospect out of Seminole HS (Sanford, Fla.), Horn Jr. chose USF over offers from Georgia, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Ole Miss and Florida Atlantic among others.