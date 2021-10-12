South Florida WBB head coach Jose Fernandez previews the upcoming season
TAMPA, Fla., (Oct. 12, 2021) – South Florida women’s basketball coach Jose Fernandez met with the media Tuesday afternoon in the Lee Roy Selmon Athletic Building.
USF, winners of the 2021 American Athletic Conference regular-season and tournament championships return its top six scorers from a year ago, nearly 89 percent of its team scoring and almost 85 percent of its rebounding.
Fernandez talked about his team's challenging non-conference schedule, the quality depth on his roster, advancing deeper into the NCAA Tournament and more.
Watch and listen to everything Fernandez said in the media player below.
