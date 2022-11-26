South Florida vs. UCF; preview & prediction
TAMPA, Fla., (Nov. 26, 2022) – What is shaping up to be the last War on I-4 for several years between South Florida (1-10, 0-7 AAC) and No. 22 UCF (8-2, 5-3 AAC), will kickoff at 7 p.m. ET tonight at Raymond James Stadium. The game will air live on ESPN2.
USF and UCF have met on the field in each of the last 10 years. With the Knights move to the Big 12 Conference next season, the rivalry game will likely not be played as often.
The Knights lead the series 7-6 but the Bulls look to end a five-game skid with a victory tonight.
Let’s take a look at the matchup ahead.
UCF OFFENSE
The Knights boast one of the strongest offenses the Bulls have seen this season. UCF is the only team in the American Athletic Conference that ranks among the top five in seven of the following categories: rushing (2), passing (7), scoring (5) and total offense (2). At 481 yards per game UCF is ranked No. 13 in the country.
Much of their success on offense is due to their rushing attack led by their senior quarterback. John Rhys Plumlee’s 715 rushing yards is third amongst quarterbacks in the nation.
Behind him are senior running backs RJ Harvey and Isaiah Bowser. Harvey leads the Knights in an average 7.2 yards per carry, but Bowser tops all backs in attempts (158) and is 13th nationally with 13 rushing touchdowns, which also leads the conference.
Overall, The Knights’ rushing attack is among the best in the nation, averaging 234.5 rushing yards per game to rank seventh nationally and lead the AAC.
The Knights receiving core is built upon their three seasoned receivers – Javon Baker, Ryan O’Keefe, and Kobe Hudson. Baker and O’Keefe are the backbone with each having over 600 receiving yards while Hudson follows with 442.
UCF DEFENSE
Led by junior linebacker Jason Johnson, the UCF defense is a strong unit ranking third in the AAC. Johnson has 106 total tackles – well more than the rest of the team.
This defense thrives against the run, allowing opposing backs just 134.5 yards a game – second in the AAC.
They have 20 total sacks and nine forced fumbles. However, against the pass, they have just four interceptions, three of which are credited to defensive back Divaad Wilson.
The Knights defense have shown out in conference matchups this season. Against AAC opponents they allow just 23.6 points per game.
SHEWEY’S SUMMARY
The Bulls have a tough matchup ahead of themselves. Their defense has played terribly this season, ranking last in the nation.
The Knights rely heavily on their quarterback breaking through for long runs. The Bulls, however, have played well against mobile quarterbacks. They allow opposing quarterbacks just 23 yards rushing per game.
This is the last shot for the Bulls to gain a conference and FBS win this season. I do not think they have any chance to do that. I believe the Bulls will get ran through this game and allow UCF 60+ points. I predict the Knights win 63-21.