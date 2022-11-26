TAMPA, Fla., (Nov. 26, 2022) – What is shaping up to be the last War on I-4 for several years between South Florida (1-10, 0-7 AAC) and No. 22 UCF (8-2, 5-3 AAC), will kickoff at 7 p.m. ET tonight at Raymond James Stadium. The game will air live on ESPN2. USF and UCF have met on the field in each of the last 10 years. With the Knights move to the Big 12 Conference next season, the rivalry game will likely not be played as often. The Knights lead the series 7-6 but the Bulls look to end a five-game skid with a victory tonight. Let’s take a look at the matchup ahead. UCF OFFENSE

Oct 29, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights quarterback John Rhys Plumlee (10) prepares for the snap during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bearcats at FBC Mortgage Stadium. (Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports)

The Knights boast one of the strongest offenses the Bulls have seen this season. UCF is the only team in the American Athletic Conference that ranks among the top five in seven of the following categories: rushing (2), passing (7), scoring (5) and total offense (2). At 481 yards per game UCF is ranked No. 13 in the country. Much of their success on offense is due to their rushing attack led by their senior quarterback. John Rhys Plumlee’s 715 rushing yards is third amongst quarterbacks in the nation. Behind him are senior running backs RJ Harvey and Isaiah Bowser. Harvey leads the Knights in an average 7.2 yards per carry, but Bowser tops all backs in attempts (158) and is 13th nationally with 13 rushing touchdowns, which also leads the conference. Overall, The Knights’ rushing attack is among the best in the nation, averaging 234.5 rushing yards per game to rank seventh nationally and lead the AAC. The Knights receiving core is built upon their three seasoned receivers – Javon Baker, Ryan O’Keefe, and Kobe Hudson. Baker and O’Keefe are the backbone with each having over 600 receiving yards while Hudson follows with 442. UCF DEFENSE



Oct 22, 2022; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; East Carolina Pirates wide receiver C.J. Johnson (5) makes a catch against UCF Knights linebacker Jason Johnson (15) during the second half at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. (James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports)