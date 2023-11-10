TAMPA, Fla. (Nov. 10, 2023) - South Florida (4-5; 2-3 AAC) will look to keep their bowl eligibility hopes alive on Saturday when they host Temple (3-6; 1-4 AAC) in Raymond James Stadium for an American Athletic Conference showdown. The game is set for a noon ET kickoff on ESPN+. Saturday’s game will be critical for the Bulls and first year head coach Alex Golesh as they continue to work towards what would be the Bulls bowl game since 2018. “We’re playing for something. I’m excited to go play Saturday and see where we are, I think they all just continue to be tests of where we are, who we are, what we’re about as we enter into December” said Golesh in his weekly press conference on Tuesday. This week’s game will mark the tenth time that these teams have met with the Owls leading the series 6-3. The last matchup between these programs was a 54-28 blowout loss for the Bulls in Philadelphia in 2022.

Sep 9, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Temple Owls quarterback E.J. Warner (3) throws the ball during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. (Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)

TEMPLE OFFENSE vs. USF DEFENSE This offense runs through sophomore quarterback E.J. Warner who returned to action last week after missing two games, due to injury, for Temple’s 32-18 win over Navy. Warner is averaging 306 passing yards per game which is good for the sixth most in the country and has thrown for 2,143 yards, 16 touchdowns and seven picks. His top target this year has been senior receiver Amad Anderson Jr. who has 30 catches for 478 yards and a touchdown. Anderson Jr. showed that he can break a game open last week with a 74 yard catch and run against Navy. The Bulls look to shore up the defensive secondary after yet another game giving up at least 50 points in the loss at Memphis. This secondary has showed some signs of improvement, although they are allowing the second most passing yards per game in the country. “We had moments where we did, then moments where we’re not playing our brand of football, just playing fast, playing aggressive and getting to the ball, making plays when they’re supposed to be made, that something we need to do more of,” said Bulls senior defensive end Johnathan Ross. TEMPLE DEFENSE vs. USF OFFENSE

Temple Owls linebacker Jordan Magee (6) reacts after a tackle against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. (Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports)