South Florida vs. Temple: Game preview, prediction
TAMPA, Fla. (Nov. 10, 2023) - South Florida (4-5; 2-3 AAC) will look to keep their bowl eligibility hopes alive on Saturday when they host Temple (3-6; 1-4 AAC) in Raymond James Stadium for an American Athletic Conference showdown. The game is set for a noon ET kickoff on ESPN+.
Saturday’s game will be critical for the Bulls and first year head coach Alex Golesh as they continue to work towards what would be the Bulls bowl game since 2018.
“We’re playing for something. I’m excited to go play Saturday and see where we are, I think they all just continue to be tests of where we are, who we are, what we’re about as we enter into December” said Golesh in his weekly press conference on Tuesday.
This week’s game will mark the tenth time that these teams have met with the Owls leading the series 6-3. The last matchup between these programs was a 54-28 blowout loss for the Bulls in Philadelphia in 2022.
TEMPLE OFFENSE vs. USF DEFENSE
This offense runs through sophomore quarterback E.J. Warner who returned to action last week after missing two games, due to injury, for Temple’s 32-18 win over Navy. Warner is averaging 306 passing yards per game which is good for the sixth most in the country and has thrown for 2,143 yards, 16 touchdowns and seven picks.
His top target this year has been senior receiver Amad Anderson Jr. who has 30 catches for 478 yards and a touchdown. Anderson Jr. showed that he can break a game open last week with a 74 yard catch and run against Navy.
The Bulls look to shore up the defensive secondary after yet another game giving up at least 50 points in the loss at Memphis. This secondary has showed some signs of improvement, although they are allowing the second most passing yards per game in the country.
“We had moments where we did, then moments where we’re not playing our brand of football, just playing fast, playing aggressive and getting to the ball, making plays when they’re supposed to be made, that something we need to do more of,” said Bulls senior defensive end Johnathan Ross.
TEMPLE DEFENSE vs. USF OFFENSE
Owls senior linebacker Jordan Magee has been all over the field for this defensive unit in 2023, racking up a team high 71 tackles, 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble. Magee also ranks second in the AAC in tackles for loss per game and his 4.5 TFL’s last week against Navy were the most by any player in the conference this year.
Temple is giving up an average of 36 points to opponents this year, so look for Bulls freshman quarterback Byrum Brown to take advantage with another explosive game through the air and on the ground.
Brown ranks sixth nationally and first in the AAC in total offense and is one of two players with 2,200+ passing yards and 600+ rush yards.
The ground game has flourished in the last few weeks, with Brown and a committee of Bulls running backs lead by senior Nay’Quan Wright totaling over 130 rush yards in each of the last four games. Look for the Bulls to pound the rock Saturday against a defense that ranks 123rd in run defense.
JACK’S SUMMARY
There are only two home games left so this game will be important for the Bulls to make their push towards bowl eligibility. The matchup favorable for the USF offense, although the last thing this team wants is to be caught in another 50-point shootout.
The key to this game will be to limit the Owl’s ability to pass the ball down the field, something that this team has struggled with going back to their home win over Rice when JT Daniels torched them for 432 yards and three touchdowns.
My prediction is that defensive coordinator Todd Orlando and this Bulls defense will aim to make the Owls run the ball, as they haven’t shown the ability to run consistently. I think that the Bulls will go home one step closer to a bowl, winning 41-24.