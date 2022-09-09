TAMPA, Fla. (Sep. 9, 2022) – South Florida (0-1, 0-0 AAC) aims to put its blowout loss to Brigham Young completely in the rear-view Saturday night when it hosts Howard (0-2, 0-0 MEAC) at Raymond James Stadium at 7 p.m. (ESPN+).

A less formidable opponent than a top-25 team, the Bison limp into Tampa this week looking to rebound from losses to Hampton last week and Alabama State in the week prior. This is a homecoming game for a few of the Howard Coaches. The Bison head coach Larry Scott has his roots with USF as a former player on the first team and as a Bulls coach from 2005 until 2012. Three other Bison coaches previously coached for USF – defensive coordinator Troy Douglas, defensive line coach Vernon Hargreaves and their wide receiver coach Lindsey Lamar. This will be the first time these two teams clash in school history.

HOWARD

The Bison offense relies heavily on senior quarterback Quinton Williams. Williams boasts a 138-passer rating in the first two games. He has passed for 480 yards, four touchdowns, and only two interceptions. It would be no surprise to see Howard’s quarterback airing it out Saturday night in Raymond James Stadium. The receiving core splits between graduate student Antoine Murray and sophomore Nah’shawn Hezekiah, and both have over 140 receiving yards so far.

The run game for Howard is off to a slow start this season. Leading rusher, junior Jarett Hunter, has only racked up 68 yards in two games.

On the defensive side of Howard, one key stat is their turnover proficiency. Bulls head coach Jeff Scott mentioned this in the weekly presser, “One thing about Howard is they’ve done a good job at creating five turnovers in the first two games,” Scott said. “They have four interceptions and one fumble [recovery]. So, for us, it’s about playing a clean game for four quarters overall.”

Two of those interceptions can be credited to sophomore linebacker Terrance Hollon. Hollon is a big part of this defense with 14 total tackles, and a QB hurry. Junior defensive back Kenny Gallop Jr. also assists Hollon on the defense with 15 total tackles in the first two games.

Howard has struggled to pressure the backfield in its two games. The Bison have do not have a sack or a tackle for a loss.

SHEWEY'S SUMMARY



Coming off a 17-point opening game defeat, the Bulls look to bounce back and even their record at 1-1 with a win over Howard this week. Howard is ranked last in the MEAC (Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) and also enters this game off looking for its first win of the season. The Bison should be a recovery game for the Bulls before their first road game of the season Sept. 17 at Florida.



I believe the Bulls will have no trouble against Howard this week, and I see them finishing strong with a 41-24 victory.



