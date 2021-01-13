BullsInsider - 🚨South Florida vs. Houston PPD🚨

TAMPA, JAN. 13, 2021 – The South Florida men’s basketball game against No. 11 Houston that was scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases and the ensuing contact tracing of student-athletes at USF

The American Athletic Conference made the announcement Wednesday evening.

Rescheduling information has yet to be determined.

South Florida is currently slated to host East Carolina on Wednesday Jan. 20.

