{{ timeAgo('2022-04-18 05:50:00 -0500') }} basketball

South Florida updated MBB scholarship chart

Russ Wood
Managing Editor
@RussHoops

With the signings of 2022 Huntington Prep (WV) forward center Dok Muordar and 2022 Pike High School (IN) guard Ryan Conwell, we update the South Florida scholarship situation.

The table below has removed this year's seniors and any players who have entered the NCAA transfer portal from the chart. We included the ‘COVID year’ in each eligible player’s final year of eligibility.

Players are listed in their graduation year if they were to use all each year of their eligibility. Obviously, that will not necessarily be the case with all of them.


USF Basketball Scholarship Chart
2022 2023 2024 2025

S. Smith Jr.

J. Boggs

S. Hines

R. Conwell

J. Boggs

R. Tchewa

T. Moss

D. Muordar

R. Tchewa

J. Chaplin

C. Walker Jr.

J. Chaplin

S. Hines

D. Patrick

S. Hines Jr.

T. Moss

R. Conwell

B. Matos*

C. Walker Jr.

D. Muordar

T. Moss

D. Patrick


C. Walker Jr.

R. Conwell

D. Patrick

D. Muordar

R. Conwell


D. Muordar
SOURCE: Bayron Matos remains on a basketball scholarship thru the end of the 2022 calendar year.
