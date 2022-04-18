South Florida updated MBB scholarship chart

With the signings of 2022 Huntington Prep (WV) forward center Dok Muordar and 2022 Pike High School (IN) guard Ryan Conwell, we update the South Florida scholarship situation.

The table below has removed this year's seniors and any players who have entered the NCAA transfer portal from the chart. We included the ‘COVID year’ in each eligible player’s final year of eligibility.

Players are listed in their graduation year if they were to use all each year of their eligibility. Obviously, that will not necessarily be the case with all of them.



