South Florida to play in the 2022 Sunshine Slam

TAMPA, Fla. (Apr. 13, 2022) – The South Florida men’s basketball team has been officially announced as part of the eight-team field set to play in the 2022 Sunshine Slam held at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach from November 21-22.

“This tournament is an exciting addition to our non-conference schedule which will give us an opportunity to play against some high-level competition,” said head coach Brian Gregory via press release. “The Sunshine Slam is a very well run event and we hope the location will provide our fans the chance to come out and support our team.”

BullsInsider.com originally reported that the Bulls would participate in this multi-team event April 6 on our premium message board.

Participating teams will be split into two pods – The Beach Bracket: USF (AAC) Georgia (SEC), Saint Joseph’s (A10), UAB (C-USA), and The Ocean Bracket: Bucknell (Patriot), Austin Peay (ASUN), UAlbany (America East), Presbyterian (Big South).

The format for the Sunshine Slam will consist of a pair of semifinal round games in each bracket on November 21 and a championship and consolation game in each bracket on November 22. Champions will be crowned for both the Beach and Ocean Brackets as well as all-tournament teams being announced for each.

South Florida get an on-campus game against one of the Ocean Bracket teams at the Yuengling Center before bracket play begins in Daytona Beach.

Match ups and game times will be announced at a later date. The 2021 Sunshine Slam was streamed live by subscription sports streaming service FloSports.












