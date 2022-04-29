South Florida staff continue pursuit of QB Boyle
FORT MILL, SC- South Florida jumped into the game a little bit later for quarterback Sean Boyle following the offensive coordinator change that saw Travis Trickett take over the helm of the Bulls' offense. Boyle committed to nearby Charlotte back in November, but that has not stopped USF and Trickett from pursuing the Charlotte Catholic quarterback.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news