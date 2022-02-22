South Florida Spring Game Set for April 9 at Raymond James Stadium

TAMPA, Fla., (Feb. 22, 2002) -- Third-year USF football head coach Jeff Scott will lead his Bulls into his second USF Spring Game presented by USF Federal Credit Union on Saturday, April 9 at Raymond James Stadium.

BullsInsider.com originally reported the date of the Spring Game two weeks ago.

The game is set for a 6 p.m. kickoff with parking lots opening two hours prior to kickoff (4 p.m.) and gates opening a 5 p.m. The much-loved alumni flag football game will return at halftime of the Spring Game and fans can enjoy a post-game light show and fireworks among a day of entertainment that includes tailgating, stadium activations, food trucks and performances from the Herd of Thunder Marching Band and USF Cheer and Sun Dolls.

Parking and attendance are free.

The Bulls begin spring practice on March 1 and will hold 15 practices across five weeks.

USF returns 10 starters on offense and nine on defense as well as its starting kicker and punter. According to ESPN’s Bill Connelly, USF ranks fifth nationally returning 88 percent of its production from 2021.

Under new offensive coordinator Travis Trickett, the Bulls’ offense returns its leading passer (Timmy McClain – 1,888 yards & 5 TD), top four rushers (led by Jaren Mangham – 671 yards & 15 TD), top three receivers (led by Xavier Weaver – 41 catches, 715 yards, 2 TD) and the entire starting offensive line.

The defense under new coordinator Bob Shoop returns its top six tacklers, led by all-conference linebacker Antonio Grier who led the team in tackles (92), tackles for loss (8), quarterback hurries (4) and tied for the team lead in forced fumbles (2) and interceptions (2). He is joined by veteran linebacker Dwayne Boyles, who was second on the team with 68 tackles, led the team with two fumble recoveries and tied the team lead with two interceptions.

USF special teams return 2021 Consensus All-American kick returner Brian Battie, who led the nation with three kickoff returns for touchdowns, as well as starting kicker Spencer Shrader (11-of-13 on field goals) and starting punter Andrew Stokes.

New season ticket sales began on March 1. Secure your seats for the 2022 season by calling or texting 1-800-GoBulls or by visiting USFBULLSTIX.com. Fans can enjoy a select-a-seat opportunity at the stadium prior to kickoff of the Spring Game.