“Anthony really didn't want to make a big deal of it, of getting the release, because he wasn't sure that he was going to change his mind,” Robinson’s father, Tony said. “So, when we requested the release we did didn't publicize or tell a whole bunch of people. We just told coaches that had shown interest beforehand.”

TAMPA, Fla., (Apr. 29, 2023) – South Florida 2023 three-star signee Anthony Robinson received his release from the school and has committed to Virginia . This means that none of the three high school prospects who signed a National Letters of Intent with the Bulls in November will be coming to USF.

According to the elder Robinson, the family requested and received the release from South Florida almost two weeks ago. BullsInsider.com spoke with Tony on April 5 to find out if Amir Abdur-Rahim had contacted him or his son about his status with USF. During that conversation Robinson said that Abdur-Rahim had been in touch and was excited to have Anthony coming to USF.

“Anthony is big on relationships and he felt that he didn’t have a strong one with Coach Amir and his staff,” Robinson said. “When coach Larry [Dixon], and Brian [Gregory] were there, we heard from them at least once a week. I'm talking about myself and my wife. I think they talked to Anthony every day. But they made it important to reach out to us and we never had any questions about what we needed to do next, or what was the next step. Things like that. They made it really easy for us. That was one of the things that we were trying to allow Amir's staff the opportunity to kind of pick up and continue, but I feel like it wasn’t a focus.

“Tony Bennett a great man of faith. And that's really important to Anthony as well. So, that was one of the things that really kind of solidified the choice for him. We were in contact with a couple other schools as well, and they just didn't put in the effort that Virginia did. So, they made the biggest effort to get to know him. To reach out to him. To call him, send him text messages on a regular basis, stuff like that.”

Currently, on its 2023-24 roster, USF has three returning players – Corey Walker Jr., Sam Hines Jr. and Selton Miguel – three incoming transfers from Kennesaw State – Brandon Stroud, Chris Youngblood and Kasen Jennings plus North Florida transfer Jose Placer – and one high school prospect – Daniel Tobiloba.

NJCAA first team All-American Kasean Pryor of NW Florida State recently visited USF. Pryor has also visited Saint Louis and while he does not have a timetable on making a decision, we expect an announcement from him before long.





