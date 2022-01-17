South Florida Scholarship Breakdown for 2022
South Florida coach Jeff Scott enters a key year three in 2022 where the Bulls need to show more progress in closing games and the win column and he will be doing it with a new offensive coordinator after Charlie Weis Jr. departed for Ole Miss and a new defensive coordinator Bob Shoop who replaced Glenn Spencer who was fired late in the season. We take a look at the scholarship numbers for the Bulls to see where they are ahead of the second major signing period.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news