Roster upheaval in the era of immediate eligibility and the ‘Covid year’ is a fact of life in college sports. Add a coaching change and an entire roster can flip – regardless of sport – but especially in men’s basketball which allows a maximum of 13-scholarship players on a team. After a change in the leadership of the South Florida men’s basketball program was announced, seven players entered the transfer portal. In September BullsInsider.com covered the returnees, losses (portal or graduation) and additions for each of the Bulls conference foes in our annual American Athletic Conference Breakdown. Today we take a look at the transfer portal losses for each of the teams on the Bulls non-conference schedule.



Former Tulsa Golden Hurricane guard Anthony Pritchard (14) gets ready to shoot a free throw during the first half agains the South Florida Bulls at Reynolds Center. (Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports)

South Carolina State: Seven players, including the top four scorers from last season. KEY PORTAL GET The Bulldogs did not add any players via the transfer portal. Central Michigan: Ten players, including its top two scorers, its leading rebounder and the Mid-American Conference Freshman of the Year Reggie Bass. KEY PORTAL GET Anthony Pritchard appeared in 49 games with 40 starts at Tulsa. Last season he averaged 8.8 points, 4.1 assists, and 3.0 rebounds per game and reached double figure scoring in 11 games. Pritchard missed the final nine games, including both against USF, due to health reasons. Northern Iowa: Zero players entered the transfer portal. KEY PORTAL GET Jacob Hutson is the only player to transfer to UNI. The 6-foot-11 big man appeared in 25 games last season off the bench for Loyola-Chicago and scored a season-high 10 points against St. Bonaventure. Maine: Six players but none were statistically relevant. KEY PORTAL GET Okay Djamgouz (Pronounced: Oh-Kai Jam-goose) appeared in 26-games for Drake last season with zero starts. He is a sniper who hunts threes. Over the past two seasons, Djamgouz made 52.0 percent and 48.0 percent from three-point range, respectively. Hofstra: Three players, including Aaron Estrada (Alabama), who earned CAA Player of the Year honors in each of the last two seasons, and Amare Marshall who earned four CAA Rookie of the Week awards last season. KEY PORTAL GET Jacco Fritz averaged 8.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game for Canisius last season. He appeared in 30 contests and made 15 starts. In four seasons at Canisius Fritz totaled 761 points, 529 rebounds, 231 assists, 61 steals, and 52 blocks. UMass: Seven players, most notably A-10 All-Rookie team member RJ Luis (St. John’s), Noah Fernandes (Rutgers) and, one-time USF recruit, Wildens Leveque (Texas A&M). KEY PORTAL GET Josh Cohen (Saint Francis) was the NEC Co-Player of the Year in 2022-23 after averaging 21.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. He was named NEC Most Improved Player in 2021-22 after averaging 12.9 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. Florida State: Five players entered the portal, including starters Caleb Mills (Memphis) and Matthew Cleveland (Miami) plus sometime starter Naheem McLeod (Syracuse).

Georgetown Hoyas guard Primo Spears (1) shoots against the Providence Friars during the first half at Capital One Arena. (Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports)

KEY PORTAL GET Arguably the most important portal get for FSU was guard Primo Spears (Georgetown). There is one problem – this was the second trip in the portal for Spears so he might only see the court from the Seminoles' bench. The NCAA had not ruled on his waiver request at publication. Arkansas Pine Bluff: Lost two players. KEY PORTAL GET Rashad Williams sat out last season after transferring from Saint Louis. He played a limited role in his one season there but was the second-leading scorer at Oakland (Mich.) during the 2020-21 season. Also, I’m high on Division II transfer and Tampa native Kaine McColley (Bluefield State) who made 43 percent of his threes. Loyola Chicago: Four players, including fourth leading scorer and rebounder Marquise Kennedy. KEY PORTAL GET Loyola added four portal players who will make an impact this season but I’m going with 6-foot-8, 230-pound forward Dame Adelekun. He earned Second Team All-Ivy League honors last season for Dartmouth after averaging a team-leading 13.8 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. Adelekun led the Ivy League and ranked No. 25 nationally with 1.96 blocks per game. Last season Adelekun posted 19 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 blocks against USF. Albany: Four players, including Gerald Drumgoole who made 74 threes and 105-of-131 free throws last season.



Dec 28, 2022; Charlottesville, Virginia; Albany Great Danes forward Jonathan Beagle (15) blocks a shot attempt by Virginia Cavaliers guard Armaan Franklin (4) in the first half at John Paul Jones Arena. (Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)