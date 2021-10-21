South Florida's Jose Fernandez Named to WBCA Board of Directors

TAMPA (Oct. 21, 2021) – University of South Florida head women’s basketball coach Jose Fernandez has been named to the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Board of Directors for the 2021-22 membership year.

“I’m honored to serve the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association in this capacity,” said Fernandez. I respect and support the work that executive director Danielle Donahew and president Cori Close, and the board, is doing for the growth and equity of our game.”

No stranger to being involved with the WBCA, Fernandez was appointed by the board to succeed incoming vice-president, and North Carolina head coach, Cortney Banghart as NCAA Division I Director at Large. Banghart will succeed UCLA head coach Cori Close as the WBCA’s president in July 2023.

Fernandez, who is entering his 22nd year at the helm of the Bulls, previously served as the president of the WBCA’s BIG EAST and American Athletic Conference coaches advisory board – and was a WBCA Conference Captain in the BIG EAST and The American – was the chair of the WBCA All American Committee, and served on the committee for the WBCA Defensive Player of the Year award. He has also served on the WBCA Coach of the Year committee and was a Top 25 voter in both the BIG EAST and The American.

South Florida, who was recently chosen to finish atop the American Athletic Conference this season in the league’s preseason coaches’ poll, and is ranked No. 21 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25, tips off the 2021-22 campaign with back-to-back home games against Texas Rio Grande Valley and Alabama State on Tues., Nov. 9, and Thur., Nov. 11, respectively, before traveling to Knoxville, Tenn. to face Tennessee on Nov. 15 in the AAC/SEC Challenge.

Click here for South Florida’s complete season schedule.