South Florida’s AAC home and away opponents announced for 2022-23 season

TAMPA, Fla. (July 14, 2022) – The American Athletic Conference officially announced the South Florida men’s basketball team’s home and away opponents for the 2022-23 season Thursday.

Brian Gregory is heading into his sixth season as head coach of the Bulls with nine returning players plus a mix of talented transfers and newcomers.

Of the Bulls’ 18 conference games X will come against teams that made the NCAA Tournament.

USF will play two games against Central Florida, as part of their protected rivalry game. Additional home-and-home series will be with Cincinnati, East Carolina, Memphis, SMU, Temple, Tulsa and Wichita State.

The Bulls home-only games will be against Tulane while the away-only game is at Houston. Game dates, tip times and broadcast information will be announced at a later date.

USF returns four starters, 59 percent of its scoring and 70 percent of its rebounding and 61 percent of its minutes played from last season.

The 2023 American Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Championship will be held at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, March 9-12.



