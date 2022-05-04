South Florida rosters unaffected by portal deadline rush

Fall and winter sport athletes had until Sunday to submit a written request to enter the transfer portal to their respective compliance departments in order to use the one-time transfer exception for immediate eligibility for the upcoming season. Schools then have up to two days to process that paperwork and officially enter players into the portal.

Many athletic departments across the country saw players exit during the past few days as we approached the NCAA's May 1 transfer portal deadline. South Florida was not one of them.

Since Aug. 1, 2021 the 26 USF football players, six women’s basketball players and two men’s basketball players have entered the transfer portal. The most recent USF student-athlete to enter the portal was offensive lineman Uriah Greene – he saw action in one game (The Citadel) during his two seasons with the Bulls – who entered the portal on April 18.

The Bulls have a stash of scholarships to retool the football roster through the portal. Thus far, Jeff Scott has added 13 players to his roster via the transfer portal since the Bulls’ 2021 season ended. Jose Fernandez picked up three players from the portal last month for the women's basketball team, two of them were McDonald’s All-Americans.

Men’s basketball also joined the portal party recently when Selton Miguel signed a grant-in-aid and will be transferring to play at USF.

Like everyone else, Brian Gregory will now be to be recruiting portal players who met the May 1 deadline to join the team this coming season. The good news: only one of the key players on the roster – Caleb Murphy – left via the portal.



