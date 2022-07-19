South Florida QB Gerry Bohanon named to Davey O’Brien Award watch list

TAMPA, Fla. (Jul. 19, 2022) – South Florida quarterback Gerry Bohanon has been named to the 2022 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award Preseason watch list it was announced Tuesday.

Bohanon is one of 35 quarterback recognized on this year's watch list, which is comprised of the top quarterbacks from around the country.

As a fourth-year junior Bohanon started 12 for Baylor last season, including the Bears’ 21-7 Sugar Bowl win against Mississippi and wins over Texas and Oklahoma. Ranked No. 4 in the Big XII in total offense (2,517 yards) Bohanon threw 18 touchdown passes against seven interceptions and rushed for 323 yards and nine scores.

He entered the NCAA transfer portal in April, then committed to the Bulls following a weekend visit in early May.

Bohanon will have a chance to put up big numbers in 2022, with the return of the Bulls top three wide receivers from 2021, and an experienced offensive line.

USF and Bohanon kick off the 2022 season at home on September 3 against BYU.