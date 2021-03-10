South Florida opens Men's AAC Tournament with Temple
The South Florida men’s basketball team opens the 2021 Air Force Reserve American Athletic Conference Men's Basketball Championship Thursday in Fort Worth, Texas against Temple in the first game of the opening round.
Eighth-seeded USF has lost four games in a row and seven of eight since going 32 days in between games due to Covid-19 protocols within the program.
Temple paused basketball activities on Feb. 27, three days after defeating the Bulls 62-47 in the Yuengling Center to snap a six-game skid.
BullsInsider.com has your quick facts on USF vs. Temple:
Quick Facts
Matchup: USF (8-12, 4-10) vs. Temple (5-10, 4-10)
Date: Thursday, Mar. 11
Time: 12 p.m. EST
Location: Fort Worth, Texas | Dickies Arena
Watch: ESPNU
Radio: Bulls Unlimited
History: This will be the 17th meeting between Temple and USF. The Bulls trail in the all-time series 4-12. USF has won two of its last three games against the Owls, including an 83-76 victory at Temple on Feb. 21. Temple won the rematch 65-47 in the Yuengling Center on Feb. 24.
The Opponent: Temple has lost six of its last seven games. Redshirt freshman guard Damian Dunn (knee) has missed two straight games. Dunn started all 12-games he appeared in this season and is the Owls second leading scorer (13.8 ppg). He injured his knee in the first half at Cincinnati on Feb. 12 and had not practiced with the team until Temple resumed full basketball activities last Thursday.
The winner of USF/Temple will face No. 1 seed Wichita State (15-4, 11-2) on Friday, March 12 at noon on ESPN2.
The stage is set for the 2021 Men's Basketball Championship! pic.twitter.com/CPuoRJQR2Q— American MBB (@American_MBB) March 7, 2021