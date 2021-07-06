South Florida offers Rivals150 PG Tre Donaldson
South Florida offered two-sport star Tre Donaldson Monday. The Bulls have been recruiting Donaldson for more than a year and made the offer after having an opportunity to watch the three-star guard in person during the June live periods with his Florida State University High School team.
Donaldson told BullsInsider.com that he wasn’t expecting the offer when his phone rang.
“It caught me by surprise because they called me late at night,” Donaldson said. “They called me about 10:30 so it was surprising.”
He has never visited USF but Donaldson has taken unofficial visits to Florida, Florida State, Mississippi and Wake Forest. He took an official visit to Auburn three weeks ago.
