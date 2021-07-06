South Florida offers Rivals150 PG Tre Donaldson

South Florida offered two-sport star Tre Donaldson Monday. The Bulls have been recruiting Donaldson for more than a year and made the offer after having an opportunity to watch the three-star guard in person during the June live periods with his Florida State University High School team.

“It caught me by surprise because they called me late at night,” Donaldson said. “They called me about 10:30 so it was surprising.”

Donaldson told BullsInsider.com that he wasn’t expecting the offer when his phone rang.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive basketball, football and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial of premium access to BullsInsider.com with promo code Bulls60.

You will not be charged until 60 days after sign up. Use promo code Bulls60.