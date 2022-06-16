South Florida offers local 2024 five-star wing

Knox, ranked the No. 7 overall prospect in the Rivals150 for the class of 2024, made the offer public Thursday afternoon.

Wednesday was the first day that college coaches could directly contact rising juniors. Brian Gregory didn’t just contact Tampa Catholic wing Karter Knox , he extended a scholarship offer to the five star prospect.

The 6-foot-6, 195-pounder also holds offers from Arizona State, Auburn, Boise State, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU and Texas. Knox also holds offers from professional teams Overtime Elite and the NBA G League Ignite.

BullsInsider.com first met Knox the summer between his eighth and ninth grade year when he came to USF’s campus in June 2019 to watch his brother Kobe and his Tampa Catholic teammates compete in Brian Gregory’s Team Camp.

Knox is very familiar with the Kentucky program, and has been on the Lexington campus several times before. His oldest brother Kevin Knox II was a standout for the Wildcats and a top-10 NBA Draft pick who currently plays for Atlanta. Karter has another brother, Kobe, playing for Grand Canyon University and a 5-foot-11 sister who also hoops for Tampa Catholic. His father, Kevin Sr., and his mother both attended Florida State. His father was a wide receiver at FSU on the 1993 national championship team and played one season with the Arizona Cardinals.

A skilled, high scoring wing with size, length & athleticism, Knox has a good feel for the game and plays harder than anyone we’ve seen, thus far, in the 2024 class. If he stays at Tampa Catholic all four years, Knox will likely replace his brother Kevin as the school’s all-time leading scorer.



