South Florida men's basketball transfer portal tracker
TAMPA, Fla., (Mar. 28, 2022) – The NCAA transfer portal is poppin’ like skittles. At publication there were 833 Division I men’s basketball players in the portal looking for a new school to call home.
It is important to note that just because a player is listed in the portal it does not mean that they have to transfer out of the program. It simply means that other schools may contact them.
South Florida currently has two scholarships available: Javon Greene has exhausted his eligibility, Mark Calleja will return next season but, as a super senior who doesn't transfer, will not count against the 13-player scholarship limit and one Bull has entered the portal.
Here is a list of South Florida Bulls who are currently in the portal exploring the possibility of transferring out of the program as well as players who have been contacted by USF.
IN THE PORTAL TO TRANSFER FROM USF:
Jalyn McCreary entered the transfer portal Mar. 24. The 6-foot-8 sophomore forward last played for the Bulls on Feb. 3 at UCF. He then took what Brian Gregory said was “a leave of absence from the team for personal reasons.” McCreary returned home to Georgia and is finishing the Spring semester remotely.
McCreary appeared in 16 games for USF, starting two. He averaged 5.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 14.1 minutes per game. McCreary also blocked 12 shots and made two of his three-point attempts.
He is now looking for his third program.
IN THE PORTAL & CONTACTED BY USF:
